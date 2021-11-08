Alec Baldwin calls for police to be on production sets where guns are used

Alec Baldwin wants to see a change in the film industry following the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust."

Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being handed a weapon that he did not know was loaded, according to a search warrant.

Baldwin now says he believes law enforcement should be on sets where firearms are being used.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin said in a tweet that he posted on Instagram.

The incident, which happened on a set in New Mexico, is still under investigation.

Deadline reports that firearms safety is typically the responsibility of the props master or armorer.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set of "Rust."

A lawyer representing Gutierrez Reed said his client "inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds."

Workers had reportedly expressed concerns about safety on the set.

A local sheriff also said he felt there was "complacency" regarding gun safety on the set of "Rust" before the shooting.

Santa Fe's district attorney added that her office would consider any safety issues on set when filing charges.