American Gaming Association: Record 31.4 million Americans expected to bet on Super Bowl

The gambling industry's national trade group estimates a record 31.4 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl LVI.

The American Gaming Association has released its annual predictions for wagering on pro football's championship game, forecasting that over $7.6 billion will be bet. Bettors range from casual wagers with friends or relatives, entries into office pools, wagers with licensed sportsbooks and bets placed with illegal bookmakers.

Bets are expected to increase by 35% from last year. 18.2 million Americans are expected to place traditional sports wagers online or at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, the American Gaming Association's research shows. That's up by 78% from last year.

Since last year's game, 45 million additional people will be able to bet on the Super Bowl because their states have legalized sports betting over the past year.

Thirty states plus Washington D.C. now offer it.

Bill Miller, the American Gaming Association's President and CEO said, “The results are clear: Americans have never been more interested in legal sports wagering. The growth of legal options across the country not only protects fans and the integrity of games and bets but also puts illegal operators on notice that their time is limited.”

According to the AGA, 45 million additional Americans can now legally bet on this year's Super Bowl in their home state compared with 2021. This past year, states including Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming had started to permit legal betting.