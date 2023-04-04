Android users can now share files to and from Windows PCs

Google recently announced a new way for users to easily transfer files between Android smartphones and Windows PCs.

Google announced that its Nearby Share feature will be available as a beta version in the U.S. and several other locations. To access Nearby Share, Windows PC users can download the Nearby Share Beta app.

The service is akin to Apple's AirDrop, which allows users to transfer files between iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Both services allow users to transfer photos, videos and other media between devices.

SEE MORE: Google urges Android phone users to switch off Wi-Fi calling

“Nearby Share Beta works with your Windows PC whether the app is open on the desktop or running in the background,” Google said. “Sending a photo, video or document from your PC to a nearby Android device is as easy as dragging and dropping it into the app, or by selecting ‘Send with Nearby Share’ in the right-click menu. Just select which Android devices you want to share with from the list that pops up.”

Google says that as long as both devices are logged into Google, file transfers are automatically accepted.

The app works for those running a version of Windows 10 or higher.

Nearby Share has been available for Android and ChromeOS users since 2020.