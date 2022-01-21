Watch
Arizona sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules

The Treasury Department wants funding returned if public health recommendations aren't followed
Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - In this , file photo, students stay distanced and in separate lanes when passing between classes at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:57:50-05

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools if they don’t have mask requirements or close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The lawsuit filed in Phoenix federal court on Friday comes a week after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or pay back the money.

The Treasury also wants changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.

