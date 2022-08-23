Attorney intends to file $27 billion lawsuit following Uvalde school shooting

A California-based civil rights attorney announced he is filing a $27 billion class-action lawsuit on behalf of the families of those killed during the Uvalde school shooting back in May.

According to KSAT-TV, attorney Charles Bonner is seeking damages against law enforcement and gun manufacturers, claiming that the victims had their 14th Amendment rights violated. Bonner told KSAT that the lawsuit will be filed in September.

“What we intend to do to help serve this community and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” Bonner said.

Bonner has reportedly been meeting families of the victims at the Tabernacle of Worship church.

“Up to right now, there’s been no accountability, there’s no justice for those 19 children and the two teachers,” Pastor Daniel Myers told KSAT.

The Department of Justice has been reviewing law enforcement’s response to the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Law enforcement’s response has faced heavy criticism as it took officers over an hour to engage the gunman.