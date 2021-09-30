Authorities in Florida continue search for missing college student

ORANGE, Fla. — Authorities continue searching for a missing college student in Florida as the search for her enters its sixth day.

During a media briefing, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that more than 60 detectives from their criminal investigation division are working "exclusively" in the search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

On Thursday, Florida Representative Darren Soto confirmed that the FBI had reached out to him to help assist local law enforcement in the search.

According to law enforcement officials, Marcano was last seen Friday at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando.

The Associated Press reported that a person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday.

The AP reported that Caballero and Marcano worked at the same Orlando apartment complex - Marcano also lived there.

According to the AP, Marcano had rebuffed Caballero's romantic advances, and on the day she disappeared, the maintenance worker used a master key to get into her apartment.