Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl or LA region

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 19:59:25-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there are no known security threats to the Super Bowl.

Officials on Tuesday outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.

They say fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Department of Homeland Security has deployed more than 500 employees to work the Super Bowl.

Those employees reportedly include specialists in physical security, cybercrime and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, patrol officers, tactical teams, canine units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County.

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for Sunday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png