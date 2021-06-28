Watch
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several frozen shrimp products due to Salmonella outbreak

Pat Wellenbach/AP
Freshly caught shrimp are seen at the Port Clyde Fresh Catch processing facility in Port Clyde, Maine on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 19:56:49-04

Avanti Frozen Foods has announced they've recalled several frozen shrimp products due to a Salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick, and two people were hospitalized.

The CDC said the products are sold under multiple brand names, including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro.

The agency said the products were imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but "may have been sold in stores more recently."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted an entire list of UPC and lot codes on their website.

