Biden administration offers $100 incentive to unvaccinated

President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a vaccination ultimatum for federal workers on Thursday.

He also plans to ask state and local governments to offer unvaccinated $100 to get their COVID-19 shots, the Associated Press reported.

According to the White House, the Kroger grocery store chain offered $100 and saw vaccination rates jump to 75% from 50% among employees.

According to a White House press release, the Biden administration will ask that every federal government employee and any onsite contractor be asked to attest to their vaccination status.

If they attest to being fully vaccinated, they will be required to wear masks on the job no matter their geographic location.