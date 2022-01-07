Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden arrives in Colorado to tour wildfire damage

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, greets President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden's are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:41:37-05

DENVER, Colo. — President Joe Biden landed Friday in Colorado where he will tour damage from last week's devastating wildfire.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Denver International Airport.

During his visit, Biden is expected to discuss federal support for the victims, according to Rep. Joe Neguse and the White House.

Neguse, a Democrat who represents the area that includes towns in Boulder Country where the fire burned on Dec. 30, said he, the president and Gov. Jared Polis would tour the fire damage and talk about federal relief.

Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration on Dec. 31, which freed up fire recovery funds for victims to get temporary housing, recover home repair costs and low-cost loans for uninsured property, among other things.

The Marshall Fire, fanned by extremely high winds and fueled by extreme drought conditions in southern Boulder County, destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

Report a typo
Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png