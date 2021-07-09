Watch
Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Andrew Saul to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Friday, July 9, 2021, President Joe Biden fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Saul after Saul refused to resign, and accepted the deputy commissioner's resignation, the White House said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 19:36:42-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has fired the Social Security commissioner. Biden has also accepted the resignation of the agency's deputy commissioner.

The White House says Biden asked Commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and Saul's employment was terminated when he refused the Democratic president's request.

Deputy Commissioner David Black agreed to step down.

Both officials had been put in place under President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden has named Kilolo Kijakazi, the agency's deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, to lead the agency in an acting capacity.

