Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden nominee Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

Joe Biden
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 11, 2022. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, confirmed Steve Dettelbach, a former federal prosecutor, to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making him the agency’s first confirmed director since 2015. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 22:07:27-04

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Steve Dettelbach to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The vote on Tuesday makes him the agency's first confirmed director since 2015. Dettelbach takes the reins of the agency as the Biden administration and the Justice Department are fighting to combat a surge in violent crime, gun violence and mass shootings that has touched big cities and small rural communities across the nation.

Dettelbach was confirmed by the Senate in a 48-46 vote. President Joe Biden called Dettelbach an "extraordinarily qualified and decorated career prosecutor with strong support across the law enforcement community."

“We have so much more to do,” Biden said in a statement. “I will continue to call on Congress to build on this momentum and ban assault weapons, expand background checks, and pass safe storage laws.”

Both Republican and Democratic administrations had long failed to get nominees for the ATF position through the politically fraught process since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006, the Associated Press reported. Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed.

Jones made it through the Senate in 2013 but only after a six-month struggle. Jones was acting director when President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013 and left the role in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png