Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has become the fourth straight U.S. president to bear witness as the remains of fallen U.S. troops return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

The president and first lady Jill Biden also met in solemn privacy Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport.

Then the military ritual of a “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded for those killed in foreign combat.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31 and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between.