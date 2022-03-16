Biden reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act

The Violence Against Women Act has been reauthorized.

Last week, Congress, on a bipartisan basis, renewed the 1990s-era law that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. It was included in the $1.5 trillion government funding package, which was signed by President Joe Biden.

Biden helped write the original bill when he was a senator. He is scheduled to speak about the new version of the law on Wednesday.

It strengthens rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

The original Violence Against Women Act expired three years ago.