Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. 'distinct possibility'

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine's president on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

The Kremlin, for its part, said it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.

Russian officials said dialogue was still possible to end the crisis, but Biden again offered a stark warning amid growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will give the go-ahead for a further invasion of Ukrainian territory in the not-so-distant future.

The White House provided a readout of Thursday's call between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," the White House said.

Biden committed to helping Ukraine's economy, according to the White House. He also reportedly informed Zelenskyy that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is open and fully operational despite the departure of American family members of embassy personnel.