Big pressure on Biden as Dems prepare to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 28, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to trim back his $3.5 trillion federal government overhaul to win over holdout fellow Democrats.

Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago to keep working on a deal.

As the president and lawmakers consider ways to adjust the proposals, all eyes are turning to Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to say what they can live with.

Biden met privately with Manchin and Sinema at the White House Tuesday — as Congress was also racing to prevent a federal shutdown and debt default.

For a second day, Republicans blocked a measure to raise the government's debt ceiling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
