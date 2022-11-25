Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire mountains

Authorities in New Hampshire announced Wednesday that the body of a 20-year-old hiker who went missing Sunday had been found.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said on its Facebook page that the body of Emily Sotelo was found around 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia.

Initially, officials said Sotelo had been dropped at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the intent to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume that's in the White Mountain range.

The agency said crews began searching for Sotelo after her family contacted them, saying she had not returned from her solo hike.

The agency said their search for her was hampered by high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow, according to a statement.

On Tuesday, the agency said tracks and items belonging to Emily were located at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook.

The agency said that this led search teams to focus on that area, where they found her body Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.