Bride's sister reportedly marries groom in India after bride dies of heart attack at wedding

After a bride collapsed and died at her own wedding, her sister reportedly married the groom.

According to the Times of India, Surabhi and Mangesh Kumar were tying the knot in a Hindu ceremony on May 27 in Uttar Pradesh, India, when during the exchange of the garlands, Surabhi collapsed.

News 18 reported a doctor was called, who then pronounced her dead of an apparent heart attack.

According to News 18, the bride and groom's families agreed that the wedding would still go on and the bride’s younger sister, Nisha, would marry Mangesh.

In an interview with Times of India, Surabhi's brother Saurabh said that the wedding of his younger sister taking place while the dead body of his other sister laid another room "was a bizarre situation."

Surabhi’s uncle Ajab Singh told News 18 that they had "never witnessed such mixed emotions” and that the grief over Surabhi's death and the happiness of Mangesh and Nisha's wedding had "yet to sink in."