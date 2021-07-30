Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Broadway to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Broadway
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:05:29-04

NEW YORK, NY — NEW YORK, NY – People who plan on seeing a Broadway show will have to bring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Broadway League made the announcement as the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Delta variant appears to be as transmissible as chickenpox.

For those who cannot get a vaccine due to age restrictions, medical condition or religious belief, proof of a negative COVID test will be accepted at Broadway shows.

It’s not just theatergoers who are affected by the change in policy, performers, backstage crew and theater staff will have to abide by the new rules.

People will also have to wear a mask in all 41 Broadway venues unless they are eating or drinking in designated areas.

The Broadway League says theater owners and operators will begin notifying ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today