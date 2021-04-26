California Governor Gavin Newsom to face recall election, effort qualifies to get on ballot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has gathered more than enough valid signatures to trigger a special election, according to a document from the California Secretary of State.

So far, a total of 1,626,042 signatures have been validated. Only 1,495,709 valid signatures are required to trigger a recall election, according to the Secretary of State.

More than 2,160,000 signatures were submitted statewide.

This now triggers a 30-business-day window for voters to submit a written request to have their names removed from the recall petition if they wish to do so. After that, in mid-June, the California Department of Finance will figure out how much the special election will cost. The actual date of the special election will then be decided by the Lieutenant Governor.

In 2003, California voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, replacing him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Following the announcement, former San Diego Mayor and current Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer released the following statement:

Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are coming together to support this recall and get our state back on track. As the only candidate who's won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement. Together, we will turn the page on Gavin Newsom's failures and begin a California Comeback to reopen our schools, cut taxes for working families, and create jobs for the people of our state.

See the top counties for valid signatures below:

Los Angeles County

328,224 Submitted Signatures264,409 Valid Signatures

Orange County

285,452 Submitted Signatures215,714 Valid Signatures

San Diego County

238,097 Submitted Signatures156,869 Valid Signatures

Riverside County

186,806 Submitted Signatures146,610 Valid Signatures

San Bernardino County

130,382 Submitted Signatures74,602 Valid Signatures

This story originally reported by Zac Self on 10News.com.