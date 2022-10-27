Carnival, Princess Cruises further eases its COVID-19 rules

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. cruise industry had strict guidelines in place. Now two of the biggest companies are lifting their COVID-19 requirements.

Carnival Cruises said on its website that it no longer requires proof of vaccination or COVID-19 testing for trips of 15 nights or less.

"Although vaccines are not required, we encourage all guests 5 years of age and older to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, when eligible, and carry proof of vaccination," the company said.

The company said that those 18 years and older who are sailing for more than 16 nights are required to be vaccinated and boosted if they are more than six months since the last dose of their primary vaccine series.

Travelers over the age of 5 who are sailing for more than 16 nights must present a PCR or antigen test taken three days before their trip, the company said.

Those who are unvaccinated must apply for an exemption.

CNN reported that Princess Cruises dropped its remaining vaccine and testing requirements for several of its voyages last week.