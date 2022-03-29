Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Celebrity chef José Andrés sending meal to the International Space Station

Jose Andres
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Spanish chef Jose Andres attends the grand opening of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jose Andres
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:24:40-04

Astronaut food is getting a major upgrade.

Celebrity chef José Andrés is preparing a special version of his signature paella to send up to the International Space Station.

The chef concentrated not only on the Spanish staple's bold flavors but also on fulfilling strict nutrition requirements set by NASA.

Andrés told Food & Wine that he wanted to push the envelope with his creation.

"Let's make a paella that we cook like a paella and that tastes and looks like a paella. No dehydrating," he said.

The finished product is scheduled to go up to the space station in April.

It will ride alongside the first mission to ISS with an entirely private crew.

Axiom Space is funding the trip.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png