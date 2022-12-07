Chocolate advent calendars recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Advent calendars filled with chocolate have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The calendars were sold under the Favorina brand in Lidl stores between Oct. 12, 2022, and Dec. 5, 2022. They have a barcode number of 4056489516965.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who fall ill will get diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can last for up to seven days. In rare cases, salmonella can lead to serious and fatal infections.

Lidl says it has received no reports of people getting sick.

The products have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product for a full refund.