Experts say flood of social media posts could encourage others to get COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Tennessee's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, you've probably seen plenty of posts from friends who have gotten the shot. Experts say those posts could actually help more people become vaccinated.

"I do a little cheer every time I see someone in my social network get the vaccine," Dr. Katie Foss said.

Foss is a professor at Middle Tennessee State University and researches health communications. She said it's no surprise people are quick to post a picture of their appointment card or a selfie with their bandage.

"We've gotten so used to posting such mundane things, this is the most exciting moment for most people in a very long time," she explained.

But Foss said those posts can be more than a way to share an exciting event, they can actually urge other people to get the vaccine.

"There's definitely a bandwagon approach here, if you think that the majority of your friends and family are getting vaccinated, you're more likely to get vaccinated," Foss said.

It's an approach being embraced by Metro Public Health leaders, who have set up a selfie station inside the Music City Center vaccination site.

"I think just sharing with other people that we're getting the vaccine will inspire other people to get it, as well, so that's a good thing about social media," Alina Jones said after getting the vaccine and taking a picture with her friends.

This story originally reported by Eric Hilt on NewsChannel5.com.