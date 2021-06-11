Watch

G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk as they look over copies of the Atlantic Charter, during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England.The Atlantic Charter is a copy of the original 1941 statement signed by FDR and Winston Churchill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:25 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 07:13:53-04

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to share at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world.

Half of those doses will come from the U.S. in a program that President Joe Biden officially announced on Thursday. Another 100 million will come from the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Leaders on Friday will pivot from opening greetings and a “family photo” directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.”

Biden says the leaders will “help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners.”

