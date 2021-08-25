Watch

Harris: US to provide Vietnam 1 million more vaccine doses

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
Posted at 12:00 AM, Aug 25, 2021
The United States will provide an additional 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday.

The U.S. is offering additional aid to a country currently grappling with a fresh coronavirus surge and stubbornly low vaccination rates.

Harris, speaking at the top of a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, said that the doses would begin to arrive within the next 24 hours.

The new coronavirus aid is part of a wide-ranging set of announcements on new partnerships and support for Vietnam.

