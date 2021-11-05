Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign at Pfizer world headquarters is shown Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009 in New York. Under pressure from big investors and analysts to make a bold move, beleaguered drugmaker Pfizer Inc. appears to have one in the works with reported talks to buy smaller rival Wyeth for $60 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Pfizer
Posted at 4:02 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 07:02:25-04

WASHINGTON — Pfizer says its experimental pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% among patients with mild-to-moderate infections.

The company announced Friday it will soon ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and international regulators to authorize its pill, which is taken twice a day for five days.

A similar pill from competitor Merck is currently under FDA review and was cleared Thursday by U.K. regulators.

Drugmakers around the world have been racing to develop an easy-to-use pill to blunt the effects of COVID-19. All therapies now authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA