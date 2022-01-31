Sarah Palin spotted dining out in NYC just days after COVID-19 diagnosis

NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was spotted dining out at a New York City restaurant last week, just two days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Palin was spotted dining outside at an upscale Manhattan restaurant last Wednesday. She had tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, forcing a judge that's presiding over a defamation case she's filed against The New York Times to delay the trial.

In delaying the trial to early next month, the judge noted that Palin was unvaccinated.

Just days before testing positive for COVID-19, Palin had been spotted dining indoors at a New York City restaurant — where vaccinations are required for eating inside at restaurants.

On Wednesday, Palin was spotted again dining out. this time at an upscale Manhattan eatery's heated outdoor structure. While vaccinations aren't required for dining outdoors, Palin was not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The CDC says people should isolate themselves for at least five days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

Messages were sent Thursday via Palin's website, to her lawyers and to a spokesperson who has worked with her.