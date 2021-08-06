Watch

Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states, and cities are also weighing vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 19:00:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states, and cities are also weighing vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.

Two lower courts have allowed Indiana University to proceed with a plan it announced in May requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester.

According to the Associated Press, one of those courts that sided with the university consisted of two judges that then-President Donald Trump appointed.

The AP reported that the plan was announced in May would require about 90,000 students and 40,000 employees spanning seven campuses to get vaccinated.

Students who don't comply will have their registration canceled, and workers who don't will lose their jobs.

The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must wear masks and be tested twice a week.

Earlier this week, the university also announced that for the time being, everyone must wear a mask indoors while on campus, regardless of vaccination status, the AP reported.

