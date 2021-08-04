WHO head calls for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in push to promote vaccine equity

The head of the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on delivering booster shots for two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, saying that doing so would allow for greater equity in the distribution of vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the moratorium at a press conference on Wednesday during a press conference in Geneva.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated," Ghebreyesus said.

According to health experts, those who receive one dose of a two-dose vaccine, like Moderna or Pfizer, get some, but not full, protection from a single dose. However, top health experts in the U.S. have been reluctant to make such a recommendation, considering vaccine trials were conducted with two doses.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected," Ghebreyesus said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.