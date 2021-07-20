Watch
Costco to keep senior hours with new hours, days beginning week of July 26

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds are perched above a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Costco announced on its Costco Photo Center website titled "Important Photo Center Announcement," that on Feb. 14, the company will close all their photo departments at every Costco location. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:25:20-04

Costco has decided it's keeping its senior hours.

According to USA Today, the retail store announced it was ending the hours on July 26, but recently changed its mind and will now reduce the special hours from five days a week to twice a week.

In a statement to USA Today, Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said senior hours would take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays "until further notice."

On its COVID-19 page, Costco said beginning the week of July 26, members older than 60 and members with disabilities or immunocompromised will be able to shop 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

