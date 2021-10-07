Watch
Court says Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas should be dismissed

Bernat Armangue/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks back during a Champions League Group D soccer match in Madrid, Spain. A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after claiming the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:18:02-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman suing for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

In a scathing recommendation, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts said Wednesday the case should be dismissed outright.

He said the woman's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, improperly based the case on leaked and stolen documents that the court found were confidential between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

Albregts said Stovall acted in bad faith, harming his client and his profession.

Stovall didn't immediately respond Thursday to messages.

A date for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to take up Albregt’s recommendation wasn't immediately set.

