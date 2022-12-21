Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland.

They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes.

When the check arrived, everyone reached for their wallet.

After the $300 bill was paid, Danielle and Darlena, two long-time employees, got to split the nearly $1,000 tip.

The waitresses were surprised and full of joy, giving out hugs and thank yous.

Daniella said this was the largest tip she's ever received. Darlena said she plans to use her portion of the money to make sure her children have a nice Christmas.

This story was originally reported by Jamie Costello on wmar2news.com.