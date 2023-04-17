David's Bridal is filing for bankruptcy, again

The nation's largest wedding retailer, David's Bridal, said in a press release that it's filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, for a second time.

In addition, some 9,236 employees will be laid off across the U.S.

The company said "stores remain open, and the company intends to continue operating in the ordinary course, including by fulfilling all customer orders without disruption or delay."

The news comes as the nation approaches the busiest time of year for bridal orders — May through October.

SEE MORE: Foot Locker closing more than 400 stores in malls

CEO James Marcum said the company is filing for bankruptcy because of post-pandemic challenges and the uncertain economy. He also said it's looking for a buyer to move the business forward.

The statement continued to say David's Bridal is "seeking customary 'first day' relief from the Court, including authorization to continue payment of employee wages and benefits, maintain certain customer programs, and honor obligations to critical vendors."

SEE MORE: Tuesday Morning to close more than 250 stores after bankruptcy filing

But, present and future brides — fear not! Marcum added the company is "determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress."

David's Bridal also filed for bankruptcy in 2018, to reduce its debt by more than $400 million amid a changing customer landscape, and resurfaced in 2019.

For more information, David's Bridal says: "Our Dream Center is open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to serve you. We are here for you! If you are a Diamond Member, please feel free to reach out to our Diamond Desk at 1-877-714-7766. If you have questions about an existing order or the status of your alterations, you can: [1] contact Zoey, our virtual stylist by texting HELLO to 3-8-2-0-1, [2] email us at customercare@dbi.com or [3] you can call us at 1-844-400-3222. International customers, please email internationalcustomerservice@dbi.com."