Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Walt Disney World say a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them,” doesn’t reflect the resort’s values.

A Disney spokeswoman said Friday that the company regretted the performance this week by the “Indianettes” drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School.

The spokeswoman says that an audition tape the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance.

The Disney spokeswoman says new measures have been implemented to prevent it from happening again.

The school has not publicly commented about the controversy. However, this was not the first performance to feature American Indian stereotypes. Other performances have been posted online— with many people critical of the content.

More than 147,000 people have signed a petition on change.org for the school to replace its Indian mascot.