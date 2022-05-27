DOJ declines to charge former FBI agents in botched Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has declined to bring criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to investigate sex abuse allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

On Thursday, the DOJ announced its decision not to pursue charges against two former FBI agents who learned in 2015 about accusations against Nassar.

"This decision comes after multiple reviews and analyses of evidence gathered in the investigation of the former agents and reflects the recommendation of experienced prosecutors," the agency said in a news release. "This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflect approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents."

The department's inspector general said that although the former agents "appear to have provided inaccurate or incomplete information to investigators," more would need to be required to file charges.

The Washington Post and NBC News reported that last July, the department's inspector general released a report that criticized agent Michael Langeman and his boss, Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case.

Last September, Langeman was fired, the news outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, Langeman first learned of the allegations against Nassar when he interviewed Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney in 2015 at the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

The Associated Press reported that the FBI did not open a formal investigation, nor was federal or state authorities in Michigan notified.

In 2016, Los Angeles FBI agents began investigating Nassar, but Michigan authorities weren't notified again.

It wasn't until an investigation by Michigan State University police led to Nassar finally being arrested in November 2016.

Nassar was sentenced to over 100 years in prison in February 2018 after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.