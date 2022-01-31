Watch
Domino's to pay customers to choose carryout over delivery

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019 photo a Domino's logo is attached to the exterior of a Domino's Pizza location, in Norwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jan 31, 2022
Domino's Pizza has found a way that might push its customers to choose carryout over delivery.

Beginning Monday, they will start tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order when they order online.

"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president-chief marketing officer in a news release. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

The new policy, which runs until May 22, comes ahead of the company's biggest pizza sales day - Super Bowl Sunday.

"Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped! Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after," D'Elia said.

