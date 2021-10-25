Drought-stricken California doused by major storm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state.

Drenching showers and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, where vehicles were seen stuck in high water on roadways and residents were spotted clearing streets.

To the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

The state’s wine country was also affected by the storm, with the heavy rain swelling local waterways.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”

A total of 4.02 inches of rain fell in downtown San Francisco on Sunday, making it the fourth wettest day in the city’s recorded history and it set a record for the wettest October day, KNTV reports.