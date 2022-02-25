EU will likely unleash another round of sanctions on Russia soon

The European Union is moving toward a third round of sanctions against Russia.

EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrell confirmed the news Friday.

The EU specifically plans to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We are not just listing oligarchs, we haven’t just already listed many lawmakers who prepared these steps, but we are now also listing the president, Mr. Putin, and the foreign minister, Mr. Lavrov,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

However, the decision has not yet been approved by the union’s 27 member states.

If the EU would go that far as freezing Putin’s assets in the EU, it would be “a unique step in history toward a nuclear power, a country that has a permanent seat on the Security Council, but also shows … how united we are,” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

The EU has also contemplated banning Putin and Lavrov from traveling in the EU.

But European leaders have decided against it for now, saying it may complicate diplomatic moves.

The sanctions come as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the union to move quickly and swiftly.