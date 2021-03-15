Experts say children struggling due to virtual learning aren't alone

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Cynthia Dietrich of Buffalo, remote learning has been difficult for her children.

"It's not working for them," Dietrich, a mother of two CSAT students said, "I've noticed depression and they're just not as social as they used to be."

Dietrich says her kids have struggled with not being in the classroom every day. Psychologist Dr. Amy Beth Taublied says many students are experiencing the same thing.

"When their routine is upset, it tends to have a more intense effect on young people than it does on adults," Dr. Taublied said, "simply because young people don't have the coping skills yet."

Dr. Taublied says, for many students, the lack of interaction from the pandemic has played a part.

"With kids who do not experience (social) anxiety, social interaction is crucial," Dr. Taublied said.

Dr. Taublied says it's critical parents and their children talk about how they’re feeling, which will work to end the negative stigma around mental health treatment. Dr. Taublied says the sooner that things return to normal, the better it can be for a lot of the students.

For more information on Dr. Amy Beth Taublied, visit her website here.

This story was first published by Jeff Slawson at WKBW.