Facebook, Instagram down again for second time this week

Facebook is having a rough week.

For the second time this week, Facebook and Instagram are down again.

Facebook said they were aware of the issue and were working to resolve it.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a tweet.

According to Down Detector, the social media outlets began having issues Friday afternoon, with more than 28,000 reports of a problem reported at approximately 1:30 p.m.

43% reported problems with the app, while 33% had issues with the website.

Facebook and Facebook Messenger also appeared to be down for users, with more than 2,800 reports reported for the app and more than 900 reports for the messenger.

56% of the Facebook-related issues were reported for the website.