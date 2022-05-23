Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

FBI: Active shooting incidents increased in 2021

Supermarket Shooting
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Police stage outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Supermarket Shooting
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:15:42-04

Active shooter incidents are on the rise in the U.S.

According to a report from the FBI, there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021, a 50% increase from the prior year.

In those 61 incidents, 103 were killed and 140 were wounded, not including the shooters, the FBI said.

"For 2021, the FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days," the FBI stated.

Males accounted for all but one of the active shooters. They ranged in age from 12 to 67 years old.

"Thirty shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, 14 shooters were killed by law enforcement, four shooters were killed by armed citizens, one shooter was killed in a vehicle accident during a law enforcement pursuit, 11 shooters committed suicide, and one shooter remains at large," the FBI said.

An active shooter is defined as a person who is "actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png