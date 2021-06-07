FBI offers reward for information after fires set at 3 Walmarts in Alabama, Mississippi

The FBI is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the location or identity of people wanted in connection with a recent series of fires at Walmart stores in southern Alabama and Mississippi.

The FBI's field office in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday tweeted a series of surveillance photos in connection with the fires that occurred on the Gulf Coast between May 27 and June 4.

According to the FBI, the first fire occurred at a Walmart on Beltline Road in Mobile, Alabama on May 27. WPMI-TV reports that a suspect set several "little fires" with lighter fluid throughout the stores. No injuries were reported.

A day later, Mobile-Fire Rescue Units responded to a two-alarm fire at a Walmart in Tillmans Corner, Alabama about nine miles south of the store where fires sprung up the day before. Officials said arson was the cause of the fire and that the store suffered "significant fire damage."

About a week later, on June 4, the Biloxi Sun Herald reports that crews were called to reports of a fire at a Walmart in Biloxi, Mississippi — a city located about an hour southwest of Mobile. In that incident, officials said a woman tried to set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics department.

Officials believe all the fires are related.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the FBI's Mobile office at 251-438-3674.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Wal Mart fire on the Beltline in Mobile, Alabama on 5/27/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/64IOUFDcQd — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021

