Federal court lifts CDC rules for Florida-based cruise ships

MIAMI — Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships are no longer in place under the latest ruling by a federal appeals court, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tries to fight a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had temporarily blocked a previous ruling last Saturday that sided with Florida officials, but the court reversed that decision on Friday, explaining that the CDC failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal.

The appeals court sided with Florida in its challenge earlier this month, which said the federal regulations for cruise ships sailing from that state were too onerous and were costing millions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

Last weekend’s temporary stay had kept the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge’s June decision.

The move Friday lifts the restrictions while the appeals move forward.