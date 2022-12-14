Florida drivers caught speeding could receive onion by Grinch

With the holiday season here, if drivers are caught speeding in Marathon, Florida, they might get a visit from the Grinch.

In a video posted on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials explained that they'll be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to "spread the word about traffic safety in the school zone and beyond."

"We want everyone to arrive alive and get home safely to their families," the sheriff's deputy said.

Typically if you are stopped speeding, drivers can receive a warning or a ticket.

But for Col. Lou Caputo, he wanted to do something different that would bring awareness about slowing down in school zones: giving drivers onions, the Associated Press reported.

Captuto came up with the idea more than 20 years ago to "gift" the onions dressed as the fictional character that children’s author Dr. Seuss created, the news outlet reported.

If a driver is stopped from going above a school zone's speed limit by about 5 mph or less, they have the option to receive traffic citations or having the Grinch give them an onion, the Associated Press reported.

Caputo told the news outlet that drivers typically choose the onion over receiving a citation, adding that some have even eaten it.

According to the news outlet, drivers could be issued a costly ticket if they are traveling more than five over.