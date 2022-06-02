Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber dead at 38

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber III has died. He was 38.

Barber is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, even without recording a 1,000-yard rushing season.

He played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.

He had issues with mental health after his career.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and found his body.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a statement, the Cowboys said they are "heartbroken" by the death of Barber.

"Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time," the organization said.