Former member of Virginia Commonwealth's Final Four team reported missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Friends and family of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one's well-being.

The 30-year-old, who friends and family have not seen in more than a day, was reported missing by his girlfriend.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed the department took a missing person's report. It was not immediately clear whether the police planned to issue an alert in this case.

Former VCU teammates, friends, and current VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades have been looking for Brandenberg, according to former VCU basketball player and Brandenberg's friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa.

Pellot-Rosa said he last saw Brandenberg on Sunday when the pair conducted a basketball training session for children.

Pellot-Rosa said Brandenberg seemed normal on Sunday, but messages Brandenberg left for his girlfriend have caused concern about his well-being.

"Rob knows he's surrounded and appreciated with so much love. We hope the love radiating out there will bring him back home," older sister Tamela Brandenberg said. "We want him to know he can just come home. We're going to be here to receive him with wide open arms."

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014.

As a freshman, the Ohio native was a member of the VCU basketball team that shocked the nation by advancing to the Final Four in Houston in 2011.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

Brandenberg went to play professional basketball overseas.

Scott Wise at WTVR first reported this story.