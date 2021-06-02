’From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ blog shut down, ‘will not be returning’ aide says

The blog page from former President Donald Trump, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been shuttered. It “will not be returning,” Trump’s senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC and CNN.

The blog was on DonaldJTrump.com and launched on May 4 . At the time, a video on the blog described it as “a beacon of freedom” and “a place to speak freely and safely.”

The former president posted statements and thoughts on the blog, reacting to news of the day such as the Kentucky Derby and calling out Republican leadership like Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told CNBC Wednesday.

Later, Miller responded to a question on Twitter about whether the blog was a “precursor” to Trump joining another social media platform. Miller responded, “Yes, actually it is. Stay tuned!”

No other details were provided.

Twitter has permanently banned Trump from having an account on their platform following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Facebook also banned the former president, and while their oversight board upheld that decision, they left open the possibility of re-assessing.

Since the former president’s accounts were banned, Trump and Miller have teased creating a new social media platform.

When the blog was launched, Miller said it was a “great” way to find Trump’s “statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

The blog posts appear to be scrubbed from the DonaldJTrump.com website and now redirects visitors to sign up for updates.