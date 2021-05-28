Watch
Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide

Tobias Schwarz/AP
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a statement at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 28, 2021. Germany has reached an agreement with Namibia that will see it officially recognize as genocide the colonial-era killings of tens of thousands of people and commit to spending a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), largely on development projects. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 28, 2021
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is officially recognizing the colonial-era massacre of tens of thousands of people in Namibia as genocide and has agreed to provide funding to help the communities affected.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the announcement in a series of tweets.

"We cannot change the past, but we can look to the future together," Maas said.

But it is stopping short of formal reparations, which some have demanded.

The move announced Friday is the result of more than five years of talks about killings between 1904 and 1908 when Germany was the southern African country's colonial ruler.

Germany said it will provide $1.3 billion for projects that will occur over a 30-year span, the Associated Press reported.

Some groups protested Friday in the Namibian capital amid complaints the accord did not go far enough.

Historians say German Gen. Lothar von Trotha, who was sent to put down an uprising by the Herero people in 1904, instructed his troops to wipe out the entire tribe.

About 65,000 Herero were killed and at least 10,000 Nama.

