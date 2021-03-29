Ghislaine Maxwell faces two new charges in sex crimes case

British socialite and former girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein faces two new charges in her sex crimes case.

According to Reuters and CNBC, Maxwell's new charges include sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Federal prosecutors unveiled the new charges on Monday.

Maxwell now faces an eight-count indictment that includes charges of enabling his sexual misconduct and perjury, Reuters reported.

Maxwell, who was arrested on July 2, has been accused of recruiting women to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.

In 2019, Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a federal detention center in New York.